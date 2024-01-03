At least 103 people were killed on Wednesday when two bombs detonated by remote-control tore through a crowd at the grave of Qassem Soleimani, the figurehead of Iran’s global terrorist operations.

Two bombs were placed near the entrance to the burial site in the city of Kerman, around 500 miles southeast of the capital Tehran.

Thousands of mourners had gathered on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the former leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s external wing in a US drone strike.

Footage posted on social media showed a cloud of smoke billowing from a roadside as mourners fled screaming. In another clip, posted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, dead and bloodied bodies could be seen littered across the pavement.

Iranian officials were split on who was to blame for the bombing, which came less than 24 hours after Israel assassinated Hamas’s deputy political leader in Beirut.

Mohammed Mokhber, an Iranian vice-president, claimed Israel was responsible, blaming “agents of the Zionist entity and its supporters.”

However, Ahmed Vahidi, Iran’s interior minister, said “those behind today’s terrorist acts in Kerman are not yet known to us.”

There have been no public claims of responsibility so far for the deadliest militant attack on Iran since the I979 Islamic Revolution.

