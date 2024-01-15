Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour backs this targeted action to reinforce maritime security in the Red Sea.

The Labour leader said: “We strongly condemn the Houthi attacks that are targeting commercial ships of all nationalities, putting civilians and military personnel in serious danger – including British forces.

“The Houthi attacks are unacceptable, illegal and, if left unaddressed, could lead to a devastating rise in the cost of essential food in some of the poorest countries. The international community clearly stands against the Houthi attacks.”

He added that military action must be “underpinned by a clear strategy” and noted it is the role of the Commons to “ask the right questions”, adding: “Can he confirm that he stands by the parliamentary convention that where possible military interventions by the UK Government – particularly if they are part of a sustained campaign – should be brought before this House?

“Scrutiny is not the enemy of strategy. Because while we back the action taken last week these strikes still do bring risk, we must avoid escalation across the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied: “I can assure him that it was necessary to strike at speed, as he acknowledged, to protect the security of these operations”.