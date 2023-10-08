T he Israeli military has hit 800 targets in Gaza, a spokesperson said, as the Israeli death toll from an attack by militant group Hamas climbed past 700.

Hundreds of Israeli people have been killed and more than 100 kidnapped since Hamas launched an attack on Israel early on Saturday, while fighting continued between the two sides on Sunday.

Retaliatory attacks on Gaza launched by Israel have left hundreds of Hamas fighters dead and seen dozens captured, a spokesperson for the Israeli military said on Sunday.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas on Saturday after thousands rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Fighters were also reported to have crossed the border into Israel, where civilians and Israeli soldiers were captured.

A Facebook post by Israel’s Government Press Office on Sunday said more than 100 people had been kidnapped. Women, children and the elderly are said to be among captives taken back into the coastal Gaza enclave.

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza, while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.

A plume of smoke rises above the port in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike on Sunday / AFP via Getty Images

More than 700 Israelis have reportedly been killed since the attack began on Saturday, while well over a thousand have been wounded.

London-born Nathanel Young, a 20-year-old Briton serving in the Israeli army, is among those who have been killed. Mr Young’s brother, Eliot Young, described him in a statement to the BBC as “full of life and the life of the party”. “He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone,” he said.

Two other British nationals are missing. Jack Marlowe, 26, has been reported missing by his family while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

A second Briton, photographer Dan Darlington, who was visiting from his home in Berlin, is also missing, according to his father David, as reported by the BBC.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israeli army hit several areas in Gaza. Residential building were flattened in giant explosions, with local authorities claiming over 300 people have been killed and a further 2,000 wounded. An Israeli official said the military had killed a further 400 militants and captured dozens more during fighting in Israel.

Although vowing Hamas “will pay a price” for the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu told the nation “this war will take time. It will be difficult”. But he added: “I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.

“At this hour, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is clearing the terrorists out of the last communities. They are going community by community, house by house, and are restoring our control.”

Much of Gaza’s population was thrown into darkness Saturday night as Israel cut off electricity and said it would no longer supply power, fuel or other goods to the territory.

The Israel Defence Forces tweeted on Sunday that airstrikes had continued on the Gaza Strip.

A statement read: “IDF fighter jets just struck Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza that were used to attack Israel. We will continue to protect Israeli civilians.”

There were reports of a brief exchange between Hezbollah early on Sunday and Israeli soldiers, while in neighbouring Egypt, a policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian at a tourist site in Alexandria, the Interior Ministry said.

People flee their homes amid Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip / REUTERS

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military official, said troops had moved into every community near the Gaza frontier, where they planned to evacuate all civilians and scour the area for militants.

Both US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have pledged their support to Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas militants.

Mr Sunak declared “terrorism will not prevail” and pledged “steadfast support” for his counterpart Mr Netanyahu.

“The scenes that we’ve seen in Israel over the past 36 hours are truly horrifying,” Mr Sunak said, in a statement delivered from Chequers.

“I want to express my absolute solidarity for the people of Israel now is not a time for equivocation, and I’m unequivocal. Hamas, and the people who support Hamas, are fully responsible for this appalling act of terror, for the murder of civilians and for the kidnapping of innocent people, including children.”

Asked what assistance is being provided to British citizens caught up in the conflict, he told reporters: “This is a dangerous and fast-moving situation on the ground. And I know that there will be families who are anxious about their loved ones.

“I want to reassure them that the Foreign Office and the Government here is in close contact with our Israeli counterpart to establish the status of any British nationals on the ground.”

Mr Biden told Mr Netanyahu on Sunday that additional assistance for the IDF was on its way to Israel and more would follow in the coming days, the White House said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories due to the conflict.

In London, the Met Police has stepped up patrols following reports that people have been celebrating Hamas’ attacks against Israel.

The force said it had been made aware of a number of incidents in the capital in connection with the Israel-Gaza conflict, while a number of protests have been planned for the coming days.

Hamas’ surprise attack early on Saturday was the deadliest on Israel in decades.

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.

They rolled into as many as 22 towns and communities outside the Gaza Strip, while Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.