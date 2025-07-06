Israel launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah, shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people at three Yemeni ports, Yemen’s Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported early on Monday. The Israeli military said it attacked Houthi targets in the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, and Ras Qantib power plant in Yemen on Monday. This was in response to repeated attacks by the Iran-aligned group on Israel, the Israeli military said.

Earlier, the Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson said that Israel will strike those areas due to military activities being conducted there.

In a statement, the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified those places as the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Hodeidah power station.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem reiterated on Sunday the militant group’s refusal to lay down its weapons before Israel withdraws from all of southern Lebanon and stops its airstrikes. He spoke in a video address, as thousands gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to mark the Shiite holy day of Ashoura.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued to occupy five strategic border points in southern Lebanon and to carry out near-daily airstrikes that it says aim to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities. Those strikes have killed some 250 people since November, in addition to more than 4,000 killed during the war, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. There has been increasing international and domestic pressure for Hezbollah to give up its remaining arsenal.

