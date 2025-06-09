Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat on Monday morning, preventing the activists onboard, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The Madleen departed from Italy on 1 June, aiming to bring awareness to food shortages in Gaza, which the United Nations has called the “hungriest place on Earth”. After 21 months of war, the UN has warned that the territory’s entire population is at risk of famine.

At around 3:02 am CET (0102 GMT), Israeli forces “forcibly intercepted” the vessel in international waters as it was approaching Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters,” Thunberg said in a pre-recorded video shared by the coalition.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue across different parts of the Palestinian territory, with more than 40 people reported killed on Sunday. Dozens were injured as they tried to receive aid at a distribution site in the Netzarim area in central Gaza.