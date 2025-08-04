Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
The Israeli military said late Monday evening, local time, that it has intercepted a missile coming from Yemen.
Sirens were heard across several cities in Israel when the projectile was launched.
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
The Israeli military said late Monday evening, local time, that it has intercepted a missile coming from Yemen.
Sirens were heard across several cities in Israel when the projectile was launched.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co