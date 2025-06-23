World·Breaking
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” to be phased in over 24 hours.
U.S. president posted on social media that ceasefire will be phased in over 24 hours
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” to be phased in over 24 hours.
Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a major change in the hostilities that followed a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.
More to come.
Corrections and clarifications·Submit a news tip·