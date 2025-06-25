Image: Emirates

Emirates has resumed its regular flight operations after experiencing only minor disruptions on June 23 following regional airspace closures.

The Dubai-based carrier confirmed that scheduled services were back online within hours, with no flight diversions, only a small number of cancellations, and some rerouted paths due to airspace congestion.

In a statement issued by Emirates and published on its website on June 24, the airline said it had “quickly activated its robust contingency and disruption plans”, ensuring continued connectivity for travellers across its global network.

“Emirates’ passengers experienced minimal disruptions to their travel plans after last night’s regional events,” the airline said. “Despite rapidly evolving developments, it’s been business as usual across the Emirates network.”

Over the past two weeks, Emirates has served more than 1.7 million passengers on over 5,800 flights.

Emirates is working with aviation authorities to ensure passenger and crew safety

The airline maintained scheduled services by rerouting around ‘crisis’ zones, including a brief suspension of services to Amman and Beirut, which resumed shortly after.

The carrier emphasised that it continues to work in coordination with aviation regulators and local authorities to ensure passenger and crew safety.

“The safety of Emirates’ passengers and crew is its absolute priority, and the airline would never fly if it was not safe to do so,” the statement added.

Despite rapidly evolving regional developments, it’s been business as usual across our network. We’ve served more than 1.7 million passengers over the past two weeks, delivering certainty to their travel plans, and upheld our commitment to safe, reliable travel.… pic.twitter.com/kKdjwF2zDb — Emirates (@emirates) June 24, 2025

Emirates noted it had kept customers informed via operational updates on its website and social media channels, with reservations teams assisting affected travellers.

Looking ahead to the peak summer travel season, the airline said it will continue to adapt quickly and appropriately to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The airline also credited the UAE’s leadership for implementing strong contingency measures that support essential services, helping Emirates sustain safe and reliable operations even during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

More than 30,000 customers will depart DXB on June 25 and 26, and this level of departures will be at a similar level until June 30, the airline shared. See tips to ensure a seamless airport experience.

flydubai flights from Dubai

Meanwhile flydubai reported that flights on June 24 have resumed as scheduled. The airline said that some delays may still be expected due to airspace congestion.

The carrier has rerouted select flights across the network to avoid restricted airspace.

The airline said it would continue to monitor the situation closely, and that the safety of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and St. Petersburg remain suspended until June 30.

Airline operations in the region are slowly normalising after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump after 12 days of conflict. The ceasefire came into effect on Tuesday.

Read: UAE, GCC, Egypt denounce Iran’s strike on Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base