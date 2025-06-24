Moments after rebuking Israel, President Donald Trump said the country has agreed not to strike Iran.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It came after a morning of heightened tensions and critical remarks aimed at both nations as the ceasefire he brokered appeared to grow fragile.

Trump sent the message from Air Force One, where he is headed to a summit for NATO leaders in the Netherlands.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were among the officials accompanying Trump as he departed. Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, played a key role in negotiations with the Iranians, working through both direct and indirect channels to help secure the peace deal, CNN previously reported.

