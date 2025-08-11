Israel has killed Al Jazeera journalists to stop coverage of atrocities it intends to carry out, the director of al-Shifa Hospital says.

“The [Israeli] occupation is preparing for a major massacre in Gaza, but this time without sound or image,” Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

“It wants to kill and displace the largest number of Palestinians in Gaza City but this time in the absence of the voice of Anas, Mohamed, Al Jazeera and all satellite channels,” he said.

Shortly before his killing, Sharif had posted a video on X showing what he called Israel’s “intensified” missile strikes on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City.