The Palestinian health ministry on Sunday reported that over the last 24 hours, Israel has killed 44 people and injured 145 Palestinians.

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulances and civil defence crews cannot reach them,” the ministry said.

“The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 51,201 martyrs and 116,869 wounded since October 7, 2023.”

The ministry also noted that since Israel resumed its offensive on 18 March, 1,827 people have been killed and 4,828 injured.