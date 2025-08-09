Palestinian media say two nephews of senior Hamas official Khalil al Hayya were killed in Israeli shelling on Gaza City earlier today.

The attack took place in northern Gaza, where Israel has intensified its bombardment and ground operations. Israel has signalled its intention to fully seize the city, forcing residents into tightly packed displacement zones.

Local journalists say the latest strikes are part of an ongoing campaign to empty Gaza’s urban areas of civilians, a tactic widely condemned as a form of collective punishment.