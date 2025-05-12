The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor announced on Sunday that the Israeli army has killed an average of 21.3 women daily through the direct bombardment of the Gaza Strip since October 2023 – equivalent to approximately one Palestinian woman every hour.

The rights group noted that other women have died as a result of the crimes of the blockade, starvation, and denial of medical care, but that these deaths were not documented in the statistics.

The monitor added in a press release that the shocking and unprecedented rates of killing women in Gaza Strip is part of a systematic pattern of genocide deliberately targeting Palestinian women, especially mothers, in their homes, displacement camps, temporary shelters – or even while trying to save their children.

This pattern proves that Israeli is targeting women as tool of demographic destruction, the monitor said, constituting as genocide under international law.

Field data also reveals a systematic pattern of killing pregnant women and young mothers, along with their children, which is a heinous violation of international humanitarian law and a direct threat to the future of the Palestinian population.

The statement said that field teams documented the killing of thousands of women, many of them of childbearing age, including thousands of mothers killed with their children inside their homes, in displacement camps and shelters, or while fleeing in search of safety.

Official health data confirms the killing of 12,400 Palestinian women, including 7,920 mothers, during the 582 days of the genocide in Gaza Strip.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor confirmed that the data indicates that the death rate among mothers, pregnant women, and nursing mothers is now at an unprecedented level due to Israel’s brutal assault.