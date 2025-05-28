Four strikes hit the runway and a Yemenia Airways plane, according to Houthi-affiliated media report.

Israel says it has launched air strikes on Yemen’s main airport in the capital, Sanaa, a day after Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired two projectiles towards Israel.

The Houthi-affiliated news outlet Al Masirah TV reported on Wednesday that four strikes hit the runway and a Yemenia Airways plane.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the Israeli air force struck Houthi “terror targets” at the airport and “destroyed the last aircraft remaining”.

“This is a clear message and a continuation of our policy: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price,” Katz said.

The latest Israeli attack on Yemen comes a day after the Houthi armed group fired two projectiles towards Israel that were shot down by Tel Aviv’s air defences. The Houthis later confirmed that they had launched two “ballistic missiles”.

Sanaa airport, the largest in Yemen, came back into service last week after temporary repairs and runway restoration following previous Israeli strikes.

It was mainly used by United Nations aircraft and the only remaining civilian aircraft of Yemenia Airways, after three others were destroyed in the last attack.

Since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Israel in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians in the enclave.

This is a developing story.