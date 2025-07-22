ECONOMYNEXT – Israel military has killed 1,064 starving Palestinians who came to get food, with 764 picked off near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites where food is distributed, a United Nations statement has said.

The GHF’s is backed by US and Israeli governments and its executive chairman is Johnnie Moore, an American evengelical leader and businessman.

Israel has restricted food supplies to Gaza and bombed hospitals, denying healthcare to the injured from Israeli raids and complications from starvation.

Between 27 May and 21 July, 766 Palestinians have been killed around GHF sites, the UN said, another 288 around UN and other aid convoys.

“The desperation caused by a lack of food and other necessities of life is forcing Palestinians to approach GHF sites and humanitarian convoys,” the UN said, despite knowing that they will are being killed by the Israeli military.

Israel is shooting Gazans including from drones and gunners in armoured vehicles according to reports. Israel has blocked agencies other the US-backed GHC from distributing food.

“These deaths and the horrendous physical and psychological suffering caused by hunger are the result of Israel’s interference with and militarisation of humanitarian assistance,” the UN statement said.

Israel military is also demolishing cemetries and guarding the sites, reports say.

As thousands of women and children were systematically killed critics have denounced Israel actions as genocide to reduce the population and drive them out of Gaza and take the land.

Israel has been settling people in occupied land for decades in what critics say amounts to classic Lebensraum and the treatment that Gazan have been meted out as if they are Untermensch (sub-humans).

READ MORE : What is Lebensraum of the Volksgenossen?

READ MORE : What is General Plan Ost?

Israel has been settling people in occupied territories and putting pressure on residents to leave for many years including in the West Bank.

US President Donald Trump wanted to turn the Gaza strip into a Riviera of the Middle East in another Lebensraum style action.

The latest war on Gaza started after the ruling Hamas movement raided Israel killed hundreds of civilians and took others hostage.

Hamas has been illegally ruling Gaza, and killed the leaders of the opposition the Fatah party, after winning elections in 2006 and a brief civil war the following year.

Hamas also ended the more secular rule under Fatah and PLO and started to operate an Islamist administration without elections for almost two decades. (Colombo/July22/2025)