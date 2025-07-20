The Israeli media outlet Haaretz is quoting an Israeli official, who has been involved in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, as saying that Israel is – for the first time- open to the possibility of ending the war in Gaza during its talks with Hamas.

“This negotiation is different than the ones that brought about the previous deals,” the official told Haaretz. He added: “While the previous deals dealt with the release of the hostages and the release of murderers, this deal touches on the issue of ending the war. Therefore, everything is interconnected. This is a very complex deal”.

According to the official, “this negotiation touches on issues of how the war will end or continue, what will happen in Gaza and how all the hostages will be returned. Within the framework of the deal, there is an entire clause that deals with issues to be discussed regarding the end of the war. Both parties can add topics, and they will be discussed within the 60-day cease-fire”.