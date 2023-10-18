Family of Hamas hostage Rimon Kirsht issues tearful plea
Hundreds are said to have died in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, with Palestinian authorities blaming an Israeli air strike.
The Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday, with a spokesman for the Gaza health ministry saying at least 500 had been killed.
However, the Israeli military said its intelligence shows the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is responsible, blaming the alleged faulty launch of a rocket intended to hit Israel.
The tragedy occurred the same day as US president Joe Biden set off for a visit to Israel and other regional partners.
The White House announced Tuesday it canceled a planned stop in Jordan, where the president was set to meet with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, along with King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Sisi.
The PA leader said following the hospital explosion he was calling for three days of mourning and returning to the West Bank.
A hospital in Gaza City was hit by an airstrike killing an estimated 500 Palestinians in the deadliest single incident since the Israel-Gaza conflict began on 7 October.
The Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was holding thousands of displaced Palestinians, including women and children.
Palestinian authorities blamed an Israeli airstrike, with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyehi stating that the “hospital massacre confirms the enemy’s brutality”.
However, the Israel Defence Forces said: “Following an analysis by the IDF’s operational systems, a barrage of rockets was launched toward Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit.
“According to intelligence information from a number of sources we have, Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital.”
A spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad has also denied it is responsible for the Gaza hospital strike.
Protests have already begun in the West Bank, while several Middle Eastern leaders have condemned the “barbaric” attacks, which occurred shortly before President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.
Holly Evans17 October 2023 21:44
Five Hezbollah fighters dead as Israel clashes with Lebanon
Five Hezbollah fighters were killed on Tuesday as Israel and Lebanon engaged in cross-border skirmishes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
IDF officials warned Hezbollah, a fellow Iranian ally alongside Hamas, not to intervene in the war.
“This is a war on the home,” Israeli military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday, the AP reports. “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, it will be annihilated.”
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 02:00
Fire burns outside of US Embassy in Beirut
A fire was spotted burning Tuesday at the US Embassy compound in Beirut, Lebanon, Fox News reports.
The compound has been the locus of intense protests.
Intense demonstrations have taken place across the region as the Israel-Hamas war continues.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 01:45
Israeli forces kill Palestinian protester in West Bank
The Israel Defense Forces killed a Palestinian protester late Tuesday, Al Arabiya reports, citing the Palestinian health ministry.
Few details were immediately available about the incident, described as taking place during a “confrontation” in Nabi Saleh village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 01:30
Gaza hospital strike renews calls from Congress for Israel ceasefire
The explosion Tuesday at a hospital in the Gaza Strip has given extra urgency to calls from members of Congress for Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes,” Democrat Ilhan Omar said in a statement Tuesday on X. “The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific. @POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”
Israel, Hamas, and Palestine Islamic Jihad all deny being behind the explosion.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 01:15
Israel may release raw intelligence backing its claims it wasn’t involved in hospital attack
A spokeperson for the Israel Defense Forces says the country may publicly share intelligence backing up the country’s claims that it wasn’t behind an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed an estimated 500 people.
IDF spokesperson Lt Col Jonathan Conricus told CNN the country is considering releasing the information.
“We’re in the progress of declassifying,” he said. “I cannot promise yet that we will but maybe because of the importance and because what is at stake here that may happen.”
The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 3,000 people, and has involved strikes on targets including refugee centres and a border crossing with fleeing civilians.
The war, which has claimed over 1,400 Israeli lives, began earlier this month when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack, killing and kidnapping numerous civilians.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 00:57
What has Joe Biden said about the Gaza hospital explosion?
Joe Biden condemned the recent explosion at a Gaza hospital as a tragic loss of civilian life, but was careful not to assign blame, as both Hamas and Israel claim the other was responsible for the killing of nearly 500 people who died in the tragedy.
“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted,” Mr Biden told reporters on Air Force One. “The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy.”
The president said he had spoken with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel since and has directed his national security team to collect more information.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 00:37
Palestinian Authority fires gas and stun grenades at protesters in Ramallah
Hundreds of Palestinians turned out in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday in protest of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that killed an estimated 500 people amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.
Hamas accused Israel of launching an airstrike on the hospital, while the IDF denies responsibility and blames Palestinian militants instead.
The Palestinian Authority, which exercises partial control over the occupied West Bank, reportedly fired tear gas and stun grenades into the crowd of demonstrators in Ramallah, Al Jazeera reports.
Some of the demonstrators were reportedly chanting, “The people want the fall of the president.”
Many Palestinians are critical of PA President Mahmoud Abbas for collaborating with Israeli security services in the West Bank.
Mr Abbas, who was set to meet with US president Joe Biden tomorrow, reportedly plans to return to the West Bank immediately.
Josh Marcus18 October 2023 00:22
Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla says family trapped in Gaza injured in drone attack
Nadia El-Akla, who is married to Humza Yousaf, said on LBC that her three young cousins were struck by shrapnel from the drone as they were sitting outside their house.
The SNP councillor’s mother, father and many of her extended family are trapped in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas takes place around them.
The 39-year-old said her mother, a retired nurse, had been treating the family for their injuries due to the lack of hospital space.
Get the details via Independent TV.
Josh Marcus17 October 2023 23:45
WATCH: Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Jordan
Protestors in Jordan clashed with police near the Israeli embassy in the capital of Amman on Tuesday 17 October 2023.
Police fired teargas to disperse protestors and barricaded the route to the embassy.
Demonstrations began after a strike on a Gaza hospital that Palestinian authorities blamed on Israel.
Israeli officials have claimed Palestine is responsible for the attack.
Jordan’s King Abdullah described the bombing of a Gaza hospital that killed 500 Palestinians and injured hundreds as a “massacre” and a “war crime”.
Josh Marcus17 October 2023 23:35