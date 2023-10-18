President Joe Biden cautioned Israel not to repeat the rage-fuelled “mistakes” made by the US in the wake of 9/11 as it responds to Hamas’ attack.

Speaking on a visit to Tel Aviv, Mr Biden said the “horrors” of the October 7 assault will have tapped into a “primal feeling” that Americans endured after the September 11 attacks two decades ago.

But he cautioned Israel against letting anger and heartbreak drive decision making.

“I understand and many Americans understand the feeling of shock, pain and an all consuming rage the horrors will have tapped into,” Mr Biden said.

“But don’t be consumed by that rage. After 9/11 while we sought justice and got justice we made mistakes.”

Biden’s trip to the Middle East was designed to calm the region, even as he demonstrated US support for its ally Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement.

But after an explosion in a Gaza hospital on Tuesday evening, Jordan cancelled the planned Amman summit where Mr Biden had been due to meet the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.

Instead, he was expected to speak to the Jordanian and Egyptian leaders by phone from Air Force One on the way home.