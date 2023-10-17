Six scenarios for the endgame of Israel’s invasion
Israel says its goal is to “crush and destroy” Hamas, but what will come next remains unclear.
Even the White House fears that Israel doesn’t have an endgame plan, sources in the US say.
How and when the conflict ends will depend on a number of variables, not least what Israeli forces find when they enter Gaza.
They also have to contend with the risk of the conflict becoming a war on two or even three fronts.
Here we look at six possible scenarios for the Israel-Hamas war.
- Rishi Sunak declared the Hamas attacks on Israel a “pogrom” on Monday, the first international leader to do so
- It was revealed that two British teenage girls are missing and six British citizens were killed in the Hamas assault
- It was reported that Joe Biden, the US president, is considering a visit to Israel
- In Gaza, US efforts to open the Rafah border into Egypt, allowing dual nationals to flee to safety, appeared to flounder
- Hamas demanded the release of 6,000 Palestinians in exchange for what they claimed were up to 250 hostages held in Gaza
- Iran’s foreign minister warned that if Israel pursued a full ground invasion the spread of the war to other fronts was “approaching the unavoidable stage”
- 28 Israeli communities were evacuated from within a 1.2-mile zone of the Lebanese border, where IDF jets have carried out bombing raids on Hezbollah
- Mr Sunak also announced that the UK would give £10 million more in aid to Palestine, increasing the total by a third
- Hamas on Monday night released what it is believed to be its first ‘proof of life’ video of a hostage held in Gaza
- The two million people trapped in Gaza face a growing humanitarian crisis, with supplies of water running low and healthcare facilities on the brink of collapse