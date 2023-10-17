Israel says its goal is to “crush and destroy” Hamas, but what will come next remains unclear.

Even the White House fears that Israel doesn’t have an endgame plan, sources in the US say.

How and when the conflict ends will depend on a number of variables, not least what Israeli forces find when they enter Gaza.

They also have to contend with the risk of the conflict becoming a war on two or even three fronts.

Here we look at six possible scenarios for the Israel-Hamas war.