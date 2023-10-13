White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.

Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.

Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions.

White phosphorous is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.