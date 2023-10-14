The Israeli military said on Saturday it had seen a “significant movement” south of Palestinian civilians, a day after ordering Gaza City residents to flee.

Israel has put the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under siege and bombarded it with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities say 1,900 people have died.

On Friday, more than one million residents of northern Gaza received a notice from Israel to flee south within 24 hours, a deadline that passed at 5am (3am BST).

“We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south,” Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told a video briefing earlier.

He did not mention the deadline and did not take questions.