A deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes with terrorists on the Lebanon border, Israel’s military confirmed early on Tuesday.

The military identified the deputy commander as Alim Abdallah, but did not specify the exact circumstances of his death.

It comes as Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group infiltrated Israel from Lebanon on Monday, sparking Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Hizbollah militant group said five of its members were killed and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it struck two tunnels used by Hamas militants to enter Israeli territory early on Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide further information on the location of the tunnels.

The death toll from the Hamas attack has surged to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 people injured and dozens taken captive.

Follow the latest updates.