Iran has denied it helped to plan Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel following reports that Iranian security forces were involved and gave the final go-ahead.

Two members of the terrorist groups Hamas and Hisbollah told The Wall Street Journal that Saturday’s deadly attack was planned in meetings with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from August.

The newspaper said approval was given by Iranian officials at a meeting in Beirut last Monday with representatives from Hamas, Hisbollah and a Lebanese political faction.

“Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions – the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, Iran’s UN mission denied Tehran was involved late on Sunday.

“We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself,” Iran’s UN mission said.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said American officials have not yet seen evidence that Iran was behind the attacks.

According to the latest figures from the Israel Defense Forces, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the war so far and more than 400 have died in Gaza.

Follow the latest below.