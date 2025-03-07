US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has led the Trump administration’s efforts to end the conflict in Gaza [Getty]

Trump administration officials have accused Israel of attempting to sabotage direct talks between the US and Hamas.

The administration this week confirmed media reports that it had for the first time in years been engaging in secret talks with senior Hamas officials, a development which according to Israeli media was met with disapproval by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

US officials say that Israel opposes the existence of a separate channel of communication with Hamas and has worked to undermine the administration’s outreach by leaking the news of the talks to the media, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Reporting in US and Israeli media has claimed that the US had decided to engage with the Palestinian group without Israel’s knowledge, contradicting the White House which says it had consulted Israel on the issue.

The New York Times said this week that Israel had found out about the talks via “other channels” before they took place.

This information was then leaked to the media by Israeli officials in an effort to sabotage a US-Hamas agreement, US sources told Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israel is concerned that a separate agreement reached between Washington and Hamas will force it to make compromises over its ambitions in Gaza.

“The US is currently negotiating a deal with Hamas for the release of the hostages, with Israel ultimately having to pay at least part of the price,” an Israeli source familiar with the talks told the news outlet.

Israel’s public comments on the matter have been vague.

“Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The unprecedented news that the US is talking with Hamas breaks a long-standing taboo held by successive US administrations against negotiating with the Palestinian group.

Washington had refused direct contact with the group since designating it a terrorist organisation in the late 1990s.

Adam Boehler, the White House envoy on hostage affairs, discussed releasing the remaining US captives, becoming the first known official to talk directly with the organisation in years.

Hamas also confirmed the news, reporting two direct meetings between the two sides.

US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit four countries in the Middle East next week in a bid to progress the ceasefire and prisoner-release negotiations.