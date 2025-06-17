A senior Iranian general who was appointed to his role after his predecessor was killed in Israel’s opening strikes on Iran was eliminated in an airstrike yesterday, the military says.Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani had headed the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, also known as Iran’s military emergency command, for around four days. Shadmani had replaced Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday in Israel’s opening strikes against Iran.The IDF says Shadmani was de facto Iran’s most senior military commander, the “war chief of staff,” and considered the closest remaining military figure to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

