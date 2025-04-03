A spokesperson for the Israeli forces on Thursday said that since Israel’s resumption of the war on Gaza on 18 March, it has “attacked more than 600 terrorist targets… and eliminated more than 250 terrorists, including 12 senior terrorists in Hamas and its ruling arm.”

The terrorists in question were not identified.

“In recent days, we have moved into a new phase of Operation Pride and Sword, serving the party’s goals of returning the abducted soldiers and destroying Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities,” Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

“We are maintaining operational ambiguity with the aim of surprising the enemy and achieving significant accomplishments – our actions will speak for themselves,” he added.