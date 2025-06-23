Israel’s military said it struck surface-to-surface missile launch sites in western Iran on Monday, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.

The military said in a statement that more than 15 fighter jets had struck the Kermanshah area in western Iran, “neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory”.

Iran on Monday warned the United States of severe repercussions following US strikes on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

In the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli offensive grinds on, the Wafa Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces killed at least five people in attacks in central and southern part of the enclave.

Gaza’s health ministry confirms that close to 56,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians, since the war started on 7 October 2023.