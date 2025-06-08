Sinwar was targeted in an attack on Khan Younis’ European Hospital on 13 May [Getty/file photo]

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday to have retrieved the body of slain Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.

The army’s chief spokesperson, Effie Defrin, told Israel Hayom and The Jerusalem Post that the military recovered Sinwar’s body from underneath the European Hospital, located near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, following a military operation.

Defrin claimed that Sinwar was recovered from an underground compound alongside ten other bodies he called “terrorists”, but whose identities have yet to be revealed.

Hamas have not yet commented on Israel’s media claims. Israel has often claimed that Hamas has bunkers under Gaza’s hospitals, without providing evidence.

Sinwar’s body is being held in Israel, Israeli media added.

On 13 May, Israeli warplanes launched a large-scale attack on the vicinity of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, claiming to only target senior Hamas figures.

The army reportedly used a bunker buster bomb in their attack on the hospital. At least 28 people were killed in the attack, including patients who were headed to the medical facility for treatment.

The Gaza Civil Defence said Israel had hit the area for a second time on the same day, as they were carrying out a rescue mission for those wounded in the earlier strike.

At the time, the official Israeli broadcaster Kan quoted an unnamed Israeli source as saying that “the target of the attack was Mohammed Sinwar.”

Sinwar took over the leadership of the Gaza Strip and its armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, following the death of bid brother Yahya.

Yahya Sinwar was killed in October 2024 in the southern city of Rafah, amid a string of Israeli assassinations of high-profile Hamas figures.

Sinwar’s last living moments were captured by camera, showing the Hamas political bureau chairman draped in a Palestinian keffiyeh and wearing military attire, as he battled the Israeli army.

Another brother, Zakaria, was also confirmed killed in late May after the Israeli military carried out an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Zakaria was severely wounded, before succumbing to his wounds several days later. Three of his sons were also killed in the incident.

Israel has gone on to assassinate several other notable Hamas figures, including Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh throughout the war in Gaza, ongoing since 7 October 2023.