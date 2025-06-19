Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned an Iranian missile strike on a hospital in southern Israel.

Soroka Medical Center, which is in the city of Be’er Sheva, serves the entire Negev desert region, “caring for Israelis of all faiths and our neighbors the Palestinians who come especially to be treated there,” Herzog said in a post on X.

“I send strength and support to the medical teams, to the patients, and to the residents of Be’er Sheva and all cities attacked across Israel this morning,” he said. “In moments like these, we are reminded of what’s truly at stake, and the values we are defending.”

In a post on Telegram, Netanyahu said, “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

Sharren Haskel, Israel’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, called the hospital strike “deliberate” and “criminal.” “The world must speak out,” Haskel said in a post on X.





