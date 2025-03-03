AMMAN – Israeli forces on Monday struck a military site where arms belonging to the previous Syrian government were stored in Qardaha, in the mountains of Latakia province, northwest Syria, the military said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Syrian sources said the raids struck three former Syrian army assets, a radar station north of the city, weapons depot and a berth near Syria’s Mediterranean port of Tartous, which is a driving distance away from Latakia.

Syrian state news agency SANA also confirmed the strikes in the vicinity of Tartous, which it said caused no casualties.

Israel has been carrying out extensive airstrikes on Syrian military bases including in Latakia in the wake of former President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster and has moved forces into a U.N.-monitored demilitarised zone within Syria. REUTERS

