Families of hostages taken by Hamas have spoken out against Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza, warning that the escalation of war will be a “death sentence” for their loved ones.

Fifty hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive, Israeli authorities have said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group, accused the Israeli government of “sacrificing” hostages by stoking military tensions in the Gaza Strip for nearly the past two years.

“You have failed,” it said in a post on X before a plan to take over Gaza City was approved by Israel’s security Cabinet. “Now it’s necessary to do the one thing the government hasn’t yet done — put a comprehensive deal on the table that will bring them all home together.”

Yesterday, hostage families staged a boat protest against Israel’s expansion of its war in Gaza. “Bringing all 50 hostages home is the only true victory image,” they said, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.





