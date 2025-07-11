A senior official from the United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), told reporters on Friday that Israeli officials have signalled they want the UN to return to being the main supplier of aid in Gaza.

“They wanted the UN to continue to be the main track for delivery, especially should there be a ceasefire, and they asked us to be ready to scale up,” said Carl Skau, WFP deputy executive director, according to a Reuters news agency report.

Skau was on a visit to Israel and Gaza last week.