The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Monday that since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah it had uncovered more than 225 weapons caches in the south and referred them to the army.

Since the November 27 truce began, “peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them” to the Lebanese army, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement.

UNIFIL also has a seat on the ceasefire monitoring committee, alongside truce sponsors France and the United States, and the Israeli and Lebanese governments.

“With UNIFIL support”, Lebanon’s army has “redeployed to more than 120 permanent positions south of the Litani”, the peacekeeping force said.

“Full (army) deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory,” it added.