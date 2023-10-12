G aza will not be supplied with power, water or food until the hostages taken by Hamas are freed, Israel has said.

Israel closed off supplies to Gaza on Saturday following the attack by Hamas militants.

There are an estimated 2.3 million people living in the enclave but speaking on Thursday, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said: “No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”

Israel has said it has identified at least 97 people who have been taken into Gaza after reporting up to 150 people were taken hostage with Hamas claiming it has hidden them in tunnels or “safe places” by militants.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden has decried Hamas’s attack on Israel as a “campaign of pure cruelty” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” the militant group.

It is estimated that the attacks in Israel have killed 1,300 people, while at least 1,200 have died in Gaza .