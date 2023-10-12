aza will not be supplied with power, water or food until the hostages taken by Hamas are freed, Israel has said.
Israel closed off supplies to Gaza on Saturday following the attack by Hamas militants.
There are an estimated 2.3 million people living in the enclave but speaking on Thursday, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said: “No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”
Israel has said it has identified at least 97 people who have been taken into Gaza after reporting up to 150 people were taken hostage with Hamas claiming it has hidden them in tunnels or “safe places” by militants.
Meanwhile US President Joe Biden has decried Hamas’s attack on Israel as a “campaign of pure cruelty” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” the militant group.
It is estimated that the attacks in Israel have killed 1,300 people, while at least 1,200 have died in Gaza .
Sadiq Khan stresses need for humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians
Sadiq Khan has sent a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, stressing the need for humanitarian access for civilians in Gaza.
Acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, the Mayor said that any response “must be proportionate, adhere to international law, and take all steps to avoid the death and suffering of innocent Palestinians”.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent life in Gaza that has already taken place as a result of Israel’s military response, and I am calling on the UK government to urgently work with international partners to secure humanitarian access and support to and from Gaza,” he added.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is already of great concern, and we must recognise the implications of it deteriorating further. I urge the British government to join calls for humanitarian access to and from Gaza, which would allow essential supplies and humanitarian aid to reach those who desperately need it.”
Two Palestinians killed in the West Bank
Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Witnesses said that the father and son were shot when settlers opened fire at the funeral of four Palestinians who were killed by armed settlers and Israeli soldiers in the village of Qusra, near the northern city of Nablus, on Wednesday.
Hamas holding at least 97 people hostage, says Israel
Israel’s military spokesperson has said the country has been able to identify 97 people taken hostage by Hamas. Earlier Israel had claimed up to 150 people had been taken into Gaza by militants.
Hamas has said that the hostages have been hidden in and “safe places” in Gaza and has threatened to kill them if civilian homes are bombed.
Israel’s El Al to fly on Jewish Sabbath to bring back army reservists
Israel‘s El Al Airlines said it will operate flights this Saturday from the United States and Asia to bring back reservists to serve in the war with Hamas, breaking a 40-year policy of not flying on the Jewish Sabbath.
El Al has not flown on the Sabbath since 1982 but it received permission from rabbis who said that preservation of life overrides other religious laws.
The airline said it would will operate two flights on Boeing 787 aircraft from New York and Bangkok to collect reservists who received military call-up orders.
The flights will be free of charge for soldiers and paid for by El Al and by large financial institutions in the United States, El Al said.
‘Hitler graffiti’ among 50 reported anti-Semitic incidents in London since Hamas attack
There have been 50 anti-Semitic incidents in London since Hamas attacked Isreal at the weekend, according to a Jewish charity.
The reported incidents range from physical and verbal abuse to the daubing of graffiti, including one with the image of Hitler, on walls.
In total across the UK there have been 89 cases of anti-Semitic behaviour reported to the Community Security Trust, which logs the alleged crimes.
The figures cover the four days from the attack by Hamas on southern Israel on Saturday to Tuesday.
Bodies of civilians killed by Hamas show ‘signs of torture,’ says Israel’s President
Bodies of civilians killed by Hamas militants show “signs of torture”, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has claimed.
Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Herzog said the injuries were unlike “anything they’d ever seen”.
He went on to claim that a family of five who were found tied together, had been shot and burned.
“I was wondering what they prayed before they were all shot together,” he said.
Germany to halt all aid to Palestinian Territories
Germany will suspend all development aid to the Palestinian Territories pending the completion of a review to ensure it best serves regional peace and Israel’s security, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.
“Our yardstick will be whether and how these projects best serve peace in the region and the security of Israel,” he said. “Until that review is complete we will not make available any new development cooperation resources.”
He added: “Sadly, we can foresee the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza strip likely growing further – but that too is the fault of Hamas and its attack on Israel.”
EasyJet unsure as to when flights will resume to Israel
EasyJet hopes to resume flights to and from Israel “as soon as possible” but “cannot say” when it will happen, chief executive Johan Lundgren said.
The airline suspended its Tel Aviv operations after Hamas’s attack on Saturday.
Flights have been suspended until at least October 17.
In the UK, easyJet usually serves Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports from Israel.
Mr Lundgren said the carrier will “continue to evaluate this on a daily basis”.
He added: “We are making our decisions (based) on a multiple number of sources. We are engaging with probably 10 or 12 different authorities, government authorities, security experts, alongside the expertise that we have within ourselves.
“We are making then a weighted decision on what it would take for us to start up again. We want to start up again. We believe it’s an important route to have in place.
“But for now, when we have weighed up all the information that we have, we have decided to continue to suspend the operation.”
British-Israeli soldier heads to conflict zone after friends go missing
Moriah Mencer, a former Israel Defence Forces soldier, has said that she is heading to Israel after some of her friends were reported missing.
Ms Mencer said in a video filmed from Heathrow: “We’ve rushed back to Israel because our friends are in very unfortunate situations.
“Some of my friends are missing. I’ve just found out that one of my friends has been murdered in her home two days ago. So we got the first flight we could.”
Duke and Duchess of Sussex issue statement on conflict
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they “stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality”, in a statement on the couple’s Archewell website said.
“We are supporting our partners and organisations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering,” the statement added.