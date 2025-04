An Israeli air strike on the Abu Shamala family home in Khan Younis has killed one person and left 20 others injured, including 15 children, according to local reports.

Medical sources have told Al Jazeera that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli assaults across Gaza since sunrise on Friday has risen to at least 58.

Residential areas continue to bear the brunt of Israel’s bombardment, as the death toll climbs and hospitals struggle to cope with the wounded.