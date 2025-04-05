Israeli air strikes target Rafah, Gaza City
Local media is reporting that Israeli air strikes have picked up again just after midnight on Saturday in Gaza.
Gaza City in the north and Rafah in the south are both being targeted.
Israeli air strikes target Rafah, Gaza City
Local media is reporting that Israeli air strikes have picked up again just after midnight on Saturday in Gaza.
Gaza City in the north and Rafah in the south are both being targeted.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co