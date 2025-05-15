Israeli air strikes killed more than 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, marking one of the deadliest days in recent weeks.

The attacks targeted journalists, a prayer room, and residential homes, among others.

The wave of strikes began with an intense bombardment of Khan Younis in southern Gaza overnight, where more than 60 people were killed, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence search-and-rescue organisation.

Among the casualties was journalist Hasan Samour, who was killed alongside 11 members of his family when their home was struck. Samour worked for the Qatari television network Al Araby TV and the local Al-Aqsa Voice Radio.

Another journalist, Ahmad al-Helo, was also killed in a separate strike, according to local media reports.

The Gaza-based Government Media Office said the deaths of Samour and al-Helo brought the total number of journalists killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023 to 217 – a toll described by monitoring groups as the “worst-ever conflict” for journalists.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes hit the Touba complex in Jabalia, which includes a prayer room and a medical clinic.

The attack killed 15 people, including 11 children and women, according to Al Jazeera.

Disturbing footage from the scene showed children among the dead, as frantic relatives searched for survivors.

The wave of attacks is one of the most intense in a single day since Israel reneged the January ceasefire agreement and resumed bombing Gaza nearly two months ago.

Israeli forces have killed more than 53,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, including at least 15,000 children.

At least 10,000 more people are missing and presumed dead, while nearly 120,000 have been wounded.

Sweeping expulsions

Amid the intensifying strikes, the Israeli military issued sweeping expulsion orders late on Wednesday, covering key and densely populated areas of northern Gaza, including the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital and the Rimal neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the European Hospital in southern Gaza – the only health facility still providing cancer treatment – went out of service on Thursday after repeated Israeli strikes damaged critical infrastructure and surrounding roads, according to the Ministry of Health.

The hospital had been offering specialised services, including cardiac and cancer care.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces struck the facility twice, killing several people.

The military claimed it was targeting a Hamas command centre allegedly operating beneath the hospital. The Palestinian group denied the accusation.

Hundreds of patients were transferred to other medical centres, including Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which was also hit on Tuesday. Among those killed was Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih, who was recovering there at the time.

According to a UN OCHA report, between 7 October 2023 and 7 May 2025, the World Health Organization documented 686 attacks on Gaza’s health sector, affecting 122 facilities and 180 ambulances.

Since the resumption of bombing in March, several major hospitals, including the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, have been damaged or destroyed.

‘Take over’ Gaza

The heavy bombing and renewed expulsion orders come as mediators are reportedly pushing for a new ceasefire deal in Qatar.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, currently on a regional tour with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, proposed on Thursday that Washington “take over” the Gaza Strip and transform it into a “freedom zone.”

Trump said the United States would oversee reconstruction efforts, including clearing unexploded ordnance and rebuilding infrastructure, but insisted that no American troops would be deployed on the ground.

This latest proposal follows comments he made in February during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where he suggested that the US take control of Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

At the time, Trump outlined a vision to redevelop the devastated enclave into a resort destination, proposing the resettlement of Palestinians to neighbouring countries and inviting “the world’s people” to inhabit the area.

The proposals have drawn widespread criticism from Arab leaders and international observers, who argue they undermine Palestinian self-determination and risk inflaming regional tensions.