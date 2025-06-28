The Israeli military said on Saturday that it had arrested a number of Israeli settlers for attacking military reservists in a closed military zone in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Malik.

On Telegram, the Israeli army said the attack took place overnight, with the group damaging military vehicles and ramming security forces.

“Upon the arrival of the security forces, dozens of Israeli civilians hurled stones towards them and physically and verbally assaulted the soldiers, including the battalion commander,” it said.

The statement added that Israeli troops dispersed the gathering, and six Israeli civilians were arrested and handed over to the police.