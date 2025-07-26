The Israeli army has destroyed tens of thousands of relief supplies, including large quantities of food, intended for the residents of Gaza, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday citing Israeli military sources.

The corporation indicated that the destroyed aid included 1,000 truckloads of food and medical supplies, stressing that the destruction of the humanitarian supplies was due to a defect in the aid distribution mechanism in Gaza.

Joint statement by members of the US Congress emphasized the chaos and danger in delivering aid to Gaza Strip has led to the deaths of approximately 700 people, noting that the humanitarian conditions in Gaza are appalling and unacceptable.

The statement added that more than 100 non-governmental organizations have warned of widespread famine across Gaza Strip, stressing that up to 75 percent of Gaza’s population is facing catastrophic levels of famine following the blockade imposed by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.

The statement continued: “The aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is insufficient to meet the needs of the population, and the Trump administration ignored congressional consultations in granting GHF US$30 million.”

“The expansion of the Israeli military operation in Gaza has put humanitarian operations at risk, and the continuation of this war without a clear end is not in Israel’s national security interest.”

The statement noted that, “the absence of a practical plan for the post-war period in Gaza was a grave mistake. We call on the Trump administration to pressure Netanyahu to undertake radical reforms or close the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. We also call on the Trump administration to pressure Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.”