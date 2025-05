The Israeli army ordered ‘immediate’ forced displacement orders in the main southern city of Khan Younis and the nearby areas of Bani Suheila and Abasan on Monday ahead of what it said will be an ‘unprecedented attack.’

The army told Palestinian civilians to move to the Mawasi area in the west as it expands its offensive.

“From this moment, Khan Younis governorate will be considered a dangerous combat zone,” the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.