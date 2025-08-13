Israeli strikes have killed 123 Palestinians, including 21 aid seekers, wounding a further 437, in the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

At least eight people, including three children, have starved to death in the territory in the same period, bringing the total count of hunger-related deaths to 235, including 106 children, according to the ministry.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a total of 61,722 Palestinians and injured 154,525 since 7 October, 2023, the ministry added.

A total of 1,859 Palestinians have been killed seeking aid, and more than 13,409 injured, since Israel introduced a controversial aid distribution mechanism through the US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the statement said.