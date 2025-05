Israeli strikes killed five Palestinians, among them a child, in separate attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis on Sunday evening.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said four people died and many others were wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building on Al-Thawra Street in western Gaza City.

In a separate incident, a child was killed and four relatives wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Bani Suhaila, Khan Younis.