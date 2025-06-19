How Did Israel Carry Out the Operation?

The plan of how the Israel Air Force trapped and assassinated the Iranian military’s wartime chief of staff, Major General Ali Shademani, along with other senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers on Monday, has been revealed, as per The Jerusalem Post.

After Israel launched its attack on Iran, Shademani and dozens of other senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers had fled from their main headquarters in Tehran to a secret compound in the mountains outside of Tehran, according to the report.

While, they thought hiding in that location was safe, the Israeli Air Force (IAF), were actually waiting for them to move to the “secret” location and then killed them all at the same time, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Just a few days before that the IDF killed Shademani, it had also assassinated his predecessor, Major general Gholam Ali Rashid, at Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters on June 13, as per the report.

ALSO READ: Barron Trump’s $40 million crypto windfall? Inside the shocking profits from his father’s digital coin empire

Live Events

Who Was Ali Shademani?

After Rashid’s death, Shademani had taken over his position and was made Iran’s “War-Time Chief of Staff, the most senior military commander, and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,” according to The Jerusalem Post.IDF said that Khatam al-Anbiya is “responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran’s firepower plans. In his various roles, he directly influenced Iran’s operational plans targeting the State of Israel,” quoted The Jerusalem Post.

FAQs

Why did they flee Tehran?

They feared that Tehran’s military headquarters had become too dangerous after Israel’s earlier attacks, especially following the assassination of Rashid.



Did the officers think they were safe?

They believed the remote mountain compound was secure. That belief tragically cost them their lives when the IAF struck after they had all gathered.