On Saturday, the horrors of war resurfaced in Mohammad’s mind.

He watched from the sidewalk as his nine-year-old daughter, sitting in a car with his wife, three-year-old son, and his wife’s family, turned her head and peered out of the window to say goodbye.

In that moment, he was taken back 37 years to the Iran-Iraq war, to the day he had been riding in a car with his mother and sister, fleeing missile strikes on the capital, Tehran.

Today, Iran is once again under heavy bombardment with Israeli air strikes targeting residential areas, civilian buildings, hospitals, media offices and military sites.

The capital, he says, now bears a resemblance to how it looked in 1987, during the final year of the eight-year war that Iraq began with the backing of the US and other western powers.

Read more: Israeli attacks reawaken trauma from Gulf war as Iranians flee Tehran