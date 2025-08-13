Israeli authorities issued demolition and evacuation orders on Wednesday for more than 13 residential, agricultural, and industrial facilities in the Wadi al-Houd area of al-Eizariya town, southeast of Jerusalem, Wafa news agency reported.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that the demolitions orders were part of a plan to create a road.

The orders come one day after approximately 14 similar orders were issued in the Wadi al-Jamal and Jabal al-Baba areas, and a few days after 13 orders were issued at the entrance to al-Eizariya. The road threatens to separate Wadi al-Jamal and Jabal al-Baba from the town and completely isolate the areas.