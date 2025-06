Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday that people in Tehran will “pay a heavy price” if Iran continues with its missile attacks, warning that the Iranian capital “will burn.”

“The Iranian dictator is turning Iran’s citizens into hostages and creating a reality in which they – especially the residents of Tehran – will pay a heavy price for the criminal attacks on Israeli civilians,” Katz said after holding a meeting on the situation with leaders of the Israeli military.

“If Khamenei continues firing missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn,” Katz added.