Thousands of demonstrators in numerous Israeli cities have called for a continuation of the ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of more hostages.

As the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas came to an end on Saturday, people gathered in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities.

In Tel Aviv, activists sat on a street wearing iron chains and masks with the faces of hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

On the ground they had scrawled the demand in Hebrew for the release of the remaining hostages: “All of them.”

There are currently 59 hostages in the hands of Islamists in the Gaza Strip. Of these, only 24 are said to be alive.

In a video message, Russian-Israeli citizen Alexander Trufanov, who was released from captivity two weeks ago, said: “I think every day of the hostages who are still there.”

“It accompanies me every hour, every minute of the day.”

“Do not let the feelings of revenge, anger and rage stand above the values of unity, brotherhood and the sanctity of human life,” Trufanov urged.

An extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement sought by Israel, with the release of more hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, has been denied by Hamas.

Hamas is demanding that the second phase be implemented, which would put an end to the war. However, Israel is insisting on its war aim of completely destroying the terrorist organization Hamas.

No progress has been reported so far on the indirect ceasefire talks under way in Cairo.

Israeli media reported that the army is already intensively training for a possible resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hostage video released

Earlier Hamas has released another hostage video.

The footage, shared on the militant group’s Telegram channel under the title “Time is Running Out,” features Eitan Horn, the brother of Iair Horn, who was freed two weeks ago after nearly 500 days in captivity.

The video, recorded shortly before Iair’s release, shows the brothers in tears, embracing. A message on the video reads: “Get everyone out and don’t separate families. Don’t destroy all our lives.”

Israeli officials classify such videos as psychological warfare by Hamas, and it is believed the footage was filmed under duress.

In the video, Eitan Horn addresses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him to sign onto the second phase of the hostage deal.