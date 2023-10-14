Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, near Gaza, has been a shelter for civilians amid the conflict, the NYT reported.

In the past week, doctors affiliated with the university treated hundreds of patients, including a Hamas militant.

“It’s not so simple to treat casualties and attackers in the same facility,” one doctor said.

Amid Israel’s ongoing war with Palestinian militant group, Hamas, a prominent hospital has found itself treating patients on both sides of the conflict.

While tending to hundreds of severely injured civilians over the past week, doctors affiliated with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev — a top public research university about 25 miles from Gaza — also treated a badly wounded Hamas gunman, the hospital’s director told The New York Times.

“It’s not so simple to treat casualties and attackers in the same facility,” Dr. Shlomi Codish, the general director of Soroka Medical Center, a trauma hospital affiliated with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, told the newspaper. “But we are humans. We have to look at our values and not lose them along the way.”

Codish said he wasn’t expecting the Hamas member to enter the hospital, but staff treated the gunman before sending him to a military hospital.

Approximately 1,300 people died, and around 100 to 150 people were taken hostage in Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israel on October 7.

Within 24 hours, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s hospital was also flooded with more than 700 wounded civilians, the NYT reported. Since Israel’s retaliatory strikes, at least 1,500 Palestinians have also been killed and more than 6,600 have been injured.

The university has also turned into a “back office for war,” with dorms turned into barracks, medical students with little experience working in the frontlines of the emergency room, and other students packaging food, coffee, clothes, and cigarettes, for soldiers, and civilians, the NYT reported.

Israeli universities, like Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, have increasingly become a place interaction between Jewish and Arab students in recent years. Over the past decade, the number of Arabs attending Israeli universities has risen, and they now comprise around 17% of the student body across the country, according to Haaretz.