The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces have encircled the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the besieged enclave, triggering panic among patients, doctors and wounded civilians inside.

In a statement shared today, the ministry said: “The Israeli occupation army has intensified its targeting and siege of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.”

It added that the hospital has become inaccessible, making it impossible for the wounded to reach care, and warned that “panic and confusion among patients, the wounded, and medical staff is hampering the provision of emergency healthcare”.

Two patients were reportedly injured while trying to flee the facility.

The ministry accused Israel of ramping up what it described as a “systematic campaign” to render Gaza’s hospitals inoperable – just days after the European Gaza Hospital was knocked out of service.

“We call on all concerned authorities to intervene urgently to provide protection for medical staff, patients, and the wounded inside the hospital,” the statement said.