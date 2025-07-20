At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and others wounded on Sunday morning.

According to local media, 10 people were killed and several more wounded when Israeli forces shelled a group of people waiting for aid in the al-Sudaniya area of northern Gaza.

Two more civilians were killed in a separate strike near the al-Shakoush aid distribution centre, in southern Gaza’s Rafah.

As of Saturday, the total number of Palestinians killed while attempting to receive humanitarian aid had risen to 891, with more than 5,754 more wounded.